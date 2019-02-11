  1. Home
Shake Shack Introduces New Salted Vanilla Toffee Milkshake

Get it while it lasts
shake shack salted vanilla toffee
Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack just added a sweet and savory drink to the menu.

In 2001, Shake Shack was just a little hot dog cart in New York City, and now the fast casual chain has 200 locations worldwide. In addition to wieners, the Shack serves burgers, fried chicken, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard and thick hand-spun milkshakes. Vanilla, chocolate, caramel, black and white, strawberry and coffee live on the menu permanently, but there’s a new limited-edition flavor in town that might make the others a little salty.

The Best Hot Dog in Every State

For a limited time only, fans can order the Salted Vanilla Toffee milkshake made with creamy and dense salted vanilla custard blended with toffee and topped with a toffee crumble. Double the toffee, double the fun. A 12-ounce serving has 600 calories and a 16-ounce has 790, but if you’re drinking a milkshake are you really concerned about the nutritional value? If so, you are the weakest link. Goodbye!

Plus, this treat is Christina Tosi-approved. The chef and Milk Bar founder took to Shake Shack’s Twitter page, where she responded to an advertisement for the new drink saying, “OMG HIIIIIII.” If that’s not a stamp of approval from the dessert queen herself, we don’t know what is.

Shake Shack also launched a new limited-time-only Coconut Mango Lemonade and chicken nuggets just rolled out nationwide, so basically there’s a lot of exciting stuff going on right now. Does drinkable ice cream put a twinkle in your eye? Yeah, us too. Put on some stretchy pants and go big with the world’s freakiest milkshakes.

