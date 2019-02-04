In September, Shake Shack announced it would finally be testing chicken nuggets at the Innovation Kitchen in New York City and — duh — people liked them, so now they’re on the menu at locations nationwide.

Chick’n Bites are made from fresh, never frozen, antibiotic-free chickens that are hand-breaded and fried, then served with your choice of honey mustard or barbecue sauce. You can also ask for cheese sauce, ShackSauce (mayo, mustard, ketchup, dill and cayenne) or buttermilk herb mayo if you want any of those instead. Shake Shack’s nuggets are cooked sous vide, which means the chicken is put into a vacuum-sealed bag, cooked in temperature-controlled water and then fried. This method keeps the meat moist and flavorful — because no one likes a dry chicken nugget.



Courtesy of Shake Shack

Chick’n Bites are available in a six-piece for around $4 and a 10-piece for around $6. Pricing varies by market. The only catch: Even though they passed the testing phase with flying colors, Chick’n Bites still aren’t a permanent menu item. According to a spokesperson, they’re around for a limited time only, and that excludes stadiums and airports. That’s OK, though, because when they’re wiped from the menu forever, you can just get your fix at the 75 best fried chicken places in America.