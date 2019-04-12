Shake Shack’s Secret ‘Game of Thrones’ Menu Is Now Available Nationwide

Ahead of the eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Shake Shack released a special menu inspired by the hit show — but fans could only find it at the chain’s original location in New York City. Lucky for lords and ladies elsewhere, the meal of fire and ice is now available nationwide.

The not-so-secret menu offerings include a burger and shake, both of which you have to order in Valyrian, a fictional language from the show. For the Dragonglass Shake, ask for a “Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos,” a hand-churned frozen custard made with “packed snow harvested beyond the Wall.” It’s white chocolate mint-flavored and comes with “shards of Dragonglass” on top, which is toffee. The frozen treat is available now at all Shacks across the U.S. (excluding those in stadiums, ballparks, transit centers and airports) through May 19.



Courtesy of Shake Shack

The Dracarys Burger is also known as “Drakaro Parkliapos.” This features a double-decker beef patty with two slices of melted Monterey Jack cheese, two strips of bacon and spicy Shack Sauce on a classic potato roll. Find it now through April 21 at Madison Square Park and West Village in New York, West Hollywood in Los Angeles, River North in Chicago, Uptown in Dallas, Montrose in Houston, Logan Circle in D.C., Miami Beach, MGM NY-NY in Las Vegas, RiNo in Denver, Center City in Philly and Newbury Street in Boston.

Shake Shack is not the only chain getting in on “GOT”-themed fun. Across the pond, TGI Fridays is delighting the U.K. with its own “Game of Thrones”-inspired Dragon-Slayer Feast. According to Gizmodo, the offerings include a 30-ounce tomahawk steak served with onion rings, mushrooms, fries and Texas toothpicks (fried slivers of pepper); extremely spicy Dragon Fire Hot Wings; and a Bucket of Beast Bones, tender ribs and wings smothered in glaze served in a medieval-style bucket. Truth be told, grub is a huge part of “GOT.” Before the final season’s premiere on Sunday, April 14, relive the best food moments from “Game of Thrones” so far.