The original Shake Shack location in New York City is offering a “secret” menu ahead of the “Game of Thrones” season premiere April 14. The fast food joint is featuring two new fire- and ice-themed items inspired by the show, including a Dragonglass Shake for $6.79 and the Dracarys Burger for $10.99. There’s just one catch: You have to order everything in Valyrian.

15 TV Restaurants We Wish Were Real

The Dragonglass Shake (or “Zīrtom Perzomy Rholītsos” in the lingua franca of Westeros) is hand-churned frozen custard made with “packed snow harvested beyond the Wall.” The shake’s flavor is white chocolate mint, and it comes with “shards of Dragonglass” on top, which is actually just toffee. According to a press release from Shake Shack, “supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations.”

The Dracarys Burger (“Drakaro Parkliapos”) features a double-decker beef patty with two slices of melted Monterey Jack cheese. It also gets two strips of bacon and relatively fiery Shack Sauce with scallions, some sort of hot sauce, herbs and spices. All of that comes stacked within the chain’s classic potato roll.



Courtesy of Shake Shack

Lucky for those who aren’t fluent in the fictional Valyrian language, there’s a pronunciation cheat sheet for ordering the meal of fire and ice. Both products are available now for a limited time only and exclusively at Shake Shack in Madison Square Park. Fans can find the shake through May 19, but the burger will disappear after April 21. When this “Mother of Burgers” is gonezo, fill the void in your heart with these 10 monstrous burgers.