Sam's Club Partners With Instacart for Same-Day Grocery Delivery in These Cities

Instacart has announced that they will partnering with Sam’s Club for same-day grocery delivery beginning with the cities of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and St. Louis. Instacart customers will have the option to shop local Sam’s Clubs in those three cities without a membership to the bulk shopping store, while Instacart customers who are also Sam’s Club members will receive membership rewards and member-only pricing. All shopping can be done on the Sam’s Club website.

"As Instacart continues to expand to new markets and reach new customers at a blistering pace, valued and respected brands such as Sam’s Club are the driving force behind it," said Instacart’s vice president of business development, Sarah Mastrorocco, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to add value to their existing operations, while bringing the convenience of same-day delivery to more North Americans every day."

The delivery service already delivers same-day groceries from Aldi to Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Sachin Padwal, Sam’s Club’s vice president of Omnichannel and in-club product, was also quoted in the press release as saying, “We know our members love our mix of exciting items, and appreciate it when we make life a little easier for them. Whether it’s Scan & Go, Club Pickup — and now delivery in as little as an hour — shopping with Sam’s Club is getting easier and more convenient, and we’re just getting started. Instacart is a trusted partner by so many customers, we are thrilled to be launching this service with them.”

Although Instacart will only currently be delivering Sam’s Club products to three U.S. cities, the brand reports that it hopes to expand this service later in 2018 with goals of eventually reaching out nationwide.

