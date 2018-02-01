Salt Bae Dons New Signature Look to Comply With NYC Health Code

When internet phenomenon Nusret Gökçe, aka “Salt Bae,” opened a new restaurant in New York City in January, the steakhouse met with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Some observers even pointed out that the meme-famous chef appeared to be violating New York City health regulations by utilizing the move that made him famous — which now appears to have forced Salt Bae to tweak his signature style.

Part of the experience of dining at Nusr-Et Steakhouse is ordering a steak and having Gökçe come to your table to theatrically slice and salt your meat. However, Eater pointed out — and demonstrated through a series of Instagram posts — that the chef was not wearing any gloves.

Bare hand contact with food that is “ready to eat” is prohibited under Article 81 of New York City’s health code.

Another item stipulates that “except for medical alert bracelets or a ring that is smooth and without crevices, such as a wedding band, food workers may not wear jewelry on their arms or hands.” This is bad news for Gökçe, who is often photographed wearing a gold watch on his wrist while cooking.

Now Gökçe seems to have taken the possibility of a health code violation to heart. In a January 31 photo of the highly memed chef, Gökçe appears to be wearing black sanitary gloves and a naked wrist while slicing and salting. Yes, he is still wearing his trademark John Lennon-style shades and fitted white-tee, but the gloved hands make his stylish salting safe for eating — and dare we say, even more fabulous?

Even with the wardrobe change, Gökçe seems unfazed by the negative attention. “I love New York,” he told the New York Post. “It’s beautiful. There is an energy here. New York is the center of the world — and I’m here to stay.”

When asked about his negative reviews the Turkish chef responded, “I only have the best meats.”

The Post has reported that the health department is currently investigating the violations. The Daily Meal has reached out to Nusr-Et for comment.

