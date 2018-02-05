salt bae
Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Chefs & Personalities
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Chefs & Personalities

Salt Bae to Open New Burger Chain That 'Won't Just Be for the Wealthy'

By
Editor
The first location is expected to open in the fall of 2018

Turkish chef-turned-meme Nusret Gökçe recently opened a pricey steakhouse called Nusr-Et in the heart of New York City and now he’s moving on — to burgers, that is. According to the New York Post, the celebrity cook will open a more affordable hamburger chain bearing the name under which he rose to fame: Salt Bae.

more salt bae stories

Unlike Gökçe’s first Big Apple project, where you can get a twice-grilled burger for $30, customers won’t be expected to break the bank. The new cuisine “won’t just be for the wealthy,” the internet-famous restaurateur told the Post.

While it sounds comparable to Shake Shack or In-N-Out, the new outposts will have table service and a full liquor license. But patrons can still order takeout over the counter. It’s reported that a 4,000-square-foot shop will open first in Los Angeles next fall. Several other locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn are slated to pop up next. 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

But idolizers beware: The seasoning-slinging sensation probably won’t show up tableside to sprinkle salt on your beef bare-handed. Gökçe is currently under investigation for bare hand contact with food that is “ready to eat,” which violates New York City’s health code. So now he dons a different kind of look: same white t-shirt, round sunglasses, and slicked-back ‘do with new black rubber gloves.

Can’t wait for your burger fix before Salt Bae opens its doors? Chow down on one of the 101 best burgers in America instead.

Click for slideshow
10 Celebrity Chefs Who Actually Cook in Their Restaurants Slideshow
Related Links
13 Kitchen Tools Restaurant Chefs Never Actually Use SlideshowThe Sorta Weird Diet Habits of Your Favorite CelebritiesAmerica’s Most Expensive BurgersThe Best Food and Drink in New York for 2018 Gallery
Tags
news
salt bae
Nusret Gökçe
New York City
Los Angeles
burgers