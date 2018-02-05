Turkish chef-turned-meme Nusret Gökçe recently opened a pricey steakhouse called Nusr-Et in the heart of New York City and now he’s moving on — to burgers, that is. According to the New York Post, the celebrity cook will open a more affordable hamburger chain bearing the name under which he rose to fame: Salt Bae.

Unlike Gökçe’s first Big Apple project, where you can get a twice-grilled burger for $30, customers won’t be expected to break the bank. The new cuisine “won’t just be for the wealthy,” the internet-famous restaurateur told the Post.

While it sounds comparable to Shake Shack or In-N-Out, the new outposts will have table service and a full liquor license. But patrons can still order takeout over the counter. It’s reported that a 4,000-square-foot shop will open first in Los Angeles next fall. Several other locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn are slated to pop up next.

But idolizers beware: The seasoning-slinging sensation probably won’t show up tableside to sprinkle salt on your beef bare-handed. Gökçe is currently under investigation for bare hand contact with food that is “ready to eat,” which violates New York City’s health code. So now he dons a different kind of look: same white t-shirt, round sunglasses, and slicked-back ‘do with new black rubber gloves.

