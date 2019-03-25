Is the best part of a Reese’s the peanut butter or the chocolate? To settle the debate once and for all, the brand is launching two new variations on the classic cups — one with more peanut butter and the other with more chocolate.

Reese’s Lovers Cups will be available to the public in regular and king-size starting mid-April 2019, but thanks to our friends at the brand, our team was able to try them before their official release. We were really reluctant to taste them, though — because Reese’s are gorgeous just the way they are and if something’s not broken, don’t fix it.

But listen: The peanut butter version gave us life. It is a 10/10, beautiful, groundbreaking creation. It’s not unlike that sexy, silky, smooth peanut butter ball that some Midwesterners like to call a “buckeye.”

We don’t particularly like seeing change around these parts, but we need this to become a permanent addition to the Reese’s family. Just make sure to have a glass of milk at the ready, because it will make you thirsty, as peanut butter does. We are obsessed! We are in love! We want to marry this peanut butter cup!



Taylor Rock / The Daily Meal

The chocolate kind, on the other hand, was pretty anti-climactic. For some unexplained reason, Reese’s used “slightly darker milk chocolate” in this recipe instead of the regular milk chocolate longtime fans know and love. So that’s the downfall here. It’s a hard shell that kind of tastes like coconut. It isn’t bad, but we wanted to like it more. The rippled edge of a standard Reese’s is so satisfying, and if the brand had stuck to the classic milk chocolate code, we think this could’ve been a hit. Now we’re just confused and need closure.

So we definitely just settled this contest: Chocolate doesn’t hold a candle to peanut butter. But if you don’t believe us, find out for yourself. Fans can get an early taste of the limited-time-only sweets at the Reese’s Swap Shop at 321 Canal Street in New York City on March 26 from 12 to 6 p.m. and March 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can bring in “anything they love, from an old toaster to their original roller skates, or even their last participation trophy,” and trade it for an exclusive first taste of Lovers Cups while supplies last. Reese’s, all we’re asking is that you keep the peanut butter cup on shelves forever and always. If not, we’ll be asking for its return just like these discontinued snack foods we wish they’d bring back.