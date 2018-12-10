On December 3, Reese’s began its grand search for the driver of an orange vehicle decaled with chocolate and peanut butter Reese’s Cups and Pieces. In addition to tweeting out a plea for help from the public, the candy company rented five billboards on major routes in Nashville, Tennessee, where the kooky car was photographed. That might seem a little extreme, but it seems the big production paid off. The Reese’s superfan has been identified.

A spokesperson for Reese's confirmed to The Daily Meal that the candy-crazed car owner is Lavoy Sales, a professional car detailer from Springfield, Tennessee. A representative from Hershey’s, the treat's parent company, told Today.com that Sales enjoys watching people smile when he drives by, but the car isn’t the sweetest thing about his story. Every weekend, he reportedly buys multiple large bags of assorted Reese’s candies to hand out to strangers in downtown Nashville with his wife and two daughters.

Back at home, the family has festively decorated their Christmas tree. Instead of ornaments, you guessed it — they’ve hung real Reese’s Cups from the branches. And if you think this is all a little extra, you’re sadly mistaken. Brace yourself. Someone tweeted a photo of what appears to be a Reese’s Cup tattoo. It has not been confirmed that it actually belongs to the user who shared it, but nonetheless… someone out there has a Reese’s Cup tattoo.

A car is cool but temporary. A tattoo shows love and is forever. pic.twitter.com/UZc9VZPCq2 — Gurtbeef Robe (@ibeasmart1) December 4, 2018

“A car is cool but temporary. A tattoo shows love and is forever,” @ibeasmart1 wrote. No matter which way you slice it, that’s dedication. We can’t say we’ve ever been that devoted to candy, but if we were to get a food inked on our bodies forever, it would definitely be one of the ones millennials “killed” in 2018.