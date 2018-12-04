Chocolate and peanut butter is a match made in heaven, so it’s no wonder someone dedicated the entire exterior of a car to one of the best candies on Earth: Reese’s. The confectioner posted a tweet on December 3 asking fans to help find the driver of this decked out vehicle, which was last seen driving through Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a Reese’s spokesperson, an onlooker snapped a photo of the bright orange car — which is covered in Cups and Pieces — and promptly sent it to the brand. The candy company rented not one, but five billboards along more heavily trafficked routes in the Music City asking residents and tourists alike to aid the search for the Reese’s superfan.

5 billboards to find 1 Reese’s superfan. Yes, we really want to find this car owner. #NotSorry #ReesesCar pic.twitter.com/ylvxdOAbjt — REESE'S (@reeses) December 3, 2018

If you find the peanut-butter-and-chocolate-loving owner of this car, report it by calling 1-844-RES-CALL. Reese’s plans to gift the driver with an ambiguous “souped up” holiday package, which includes a year’s supply of chocolate. It doesn’t look like there’s any compensation set aside for the sleuth who locates the Reese’s-mobile. Do us a solid and reward yourself with a pat on the back and some penny candy at one of America’s best old-school candy shops.