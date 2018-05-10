Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Red Lobster
News Flash: You Can Take a Free Bag of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go

Ask for a free bag before you leave!

If you’ve ever eaten at Red Lobster, then you’re probably one of the (probably) millions of people who agree that Cheddar Bay Biscuits — those cheesy, buttery, complimentary biscuits that are dropped onto every table at the beginning of the meal — are easily one of the best parts of dining there. (More like Cheddar Bae, amirite?) But the party’s not over as soon as that basket is empty; not only can you ask for a steady stream to be delivered to your table during your meal (if you’re OK with completely spoiling your appetite), you can also ask to take a sack of them home with you after your meal is over — for free!

Here are a few additional facts about these legendary biscuits, courtesy of Red Lobster:

  • More than 350 million Cheddar Bay Biscuits are served every year.
  • They debuted as “freshly baked, hot cheese garlic bread” in 1992, but the name was changed to Cheddar Bay Biscuits in 1997. 

  • They’re made by hand at every Red Lobster location, and come out of the oven every 15 minutes.
  • The initial basket given to every table contains one biscuit for everyone at the table, plus one extra.
  • There are some copycat recipes floating around, but the recipe itself is top secret.

So go forth with this knowledge, spread the news, and never leave Red Lobster empty-handed again.

When paired with Endless Shrimp or another one of its annual “unlimited” promotions, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are easily one of the best chain restaurant all-you-can-eat deals out there.

