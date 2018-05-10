News Flash: You Can Take a Free Bag of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go

If you’ve ever eaten at Red Lobster, then you’re probably one of the (probably) millions of people who agree that Cheddar Bay Biscuits — those cheesy, buttery, complimentary biscuits that are dropped onto every table at the beginning of the meal — are easily one of the best parts of dining there. (More like Cheddar Bae, amirite?) But the party’s not over as soon as that basket is empty; not only can you ask for a steady stream to be delivered to your table during your meal (if you’re OK with completely spoiling your appetite), you can also ask to take a sack of them home with you after your meal is over — for free!
Here are a few additional facts about these legendary biscuits, courtesy of Red Lobster:
So go forth with this knowledge, spread the news, and never leave Red Lobster empty-handed again.
When paired with Endless Shrimp or another one of its annual “unlimited” promotions, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are easily one of the best chain restaurant all-you-can-eat deals out there.
