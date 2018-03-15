Ramen Lab Partners with New York City's First Sake Brewery

Margaritas and tacos, beer and pizza, sake and ramen — few culinary pairings go hand-in-hand quite as deliciously as the classic Japanese combo. Now through March 24, New Yorkers can take advantage of the limited-time partnership between Ramen Lab, Sun Noodle’s restaurant incubator dedicated exclusively to ramen, and Brooklyn Kura, New York’s first sake brewery.
Brooklyn Kura launched on Friday, March 2 and is only the 16th sake brewery open in the US — the first in NYC. Using time-honored Japanese brewing techniques and just four ingredients (American-grown rice, koji, New York City water, and yeast), Brooklyn Kura is on a mission to grow a community of sake lovers in the Big Apple.
At Ramen Lab, Brooklyn Kura’s sake kasu, a highly nutritious and flavorful byproduct of sake refining, will be infused into three different noodle bowls: sakekasu tonkotsu ramen (creamy pork bone broth with pork belly, fish cake, scallion, red ginger pickles, sesame seed, anchovy oil, and seaweed); Okinawa soba (clear pork bone broth with fish broth, pork belly, fish cake, scallion, and red ginger pickles); and sake foam vegan ramen (miso broth, house made tofu, scallion, sliced red pepper, and sesame seeds). The brewery’s signature #14 sake (Junmai Ginjo, Nama style) will also be available by the glass to enhance your ramen and sake dining experience.
