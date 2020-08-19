When you think of pumpkin spice season, your mind probably turns to the apple orchards and stunning fall foliage of New England or the pumpkin patches of the Midwest. But, as it turns out, the whole country loves to get its cozy on. According to new data from food delivery app GrubHub, a surprising state orders the most pumpkin-flavored foods.

The Most Popular Food Delivery Request by State

When it comes to the most iconic food from every state, Illinois may lay claim to pumpkin, but according to GrubHub, California is actually the state that’s the craziest for pumpkin muffins, pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin doughnuts. In 2020, the Golden State has the highest proportion of pumpkin-flavored orders out of the overall amount of Grubhub orders.

In fact, the West Coast is all about that hygge life year-round. Oregon and Washington took the Nos. 2 and 3 spots. Following that, Ohio and Utah are also crazy for pumpkin even in the spring and summer.

Though fall is still about a month away, some pumpkin foods are already proving to be popular for 2020. Pumpkin spice cake is 200% more popular in 2020 so far compared to 2019.

Pumpkin tortellini, pumpkin-walnut pancakes, roasted pumpkin and prosciutto pizza and pumpkin muffins also crack the top-five most popular squash-based dishes so far this year. If you're looking to try some of the latest and greatest foods, here are more of the top food trends of 2020 so far.