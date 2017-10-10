Publix Is Pulling a 'Homestyle Beef Pot Roast' From Its Shelves

Publix Super Markets Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for its “Homestyle Beef Pot Roast,” which is produced by RMH Foods, Sandridge Foods Corporation. The pot roast is being recalled because the packaging was mislabeled. Each item may actually contain meatloaf, which has a wheat allergen not declared on the box.

This product was sold in the refrigerated section of the meat department in all Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. Products stamped with “use or freeze by DEC 04 2017” are affected. They are also marked with the UPC 4141509080.

USDA

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” Publix spokesperson Maria Brous said in a press release. This recall comes just days after the store pulled ground turkey from their inventory after a supplier found metal shavings in its meat.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses, and consumers who have purchased the product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

