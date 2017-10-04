Ground Turkey Recalled for Containing Metal Shavings

Prestage Foods Inc. is recalling 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with metal shavings from processing equipment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service issued a warning on October 2 about the packaged meat, some of which is sold by Publix.

Two additional affected products include 1.2-pound plastic foam trays of Fit & Active brand “Fresh Ground Turkey” and 1-pound trays of Weis Markets’ “Fresh Ground Turkey Breast.” According to the release, each recalled ground turkey product has the numbers “7268” and “7269” printed in black on the packaging.

The turkey was packed by Prestage Farms , a turkey and pork supplier in North Carolina. Their items were shipped to retail distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Consumers who have purchased these products — produced on September 25 and 26 — are advised to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

In a statement to The Daily Meal, a spokesperson for Prestage Foods said: "At Prestage Foods, we strive to always produce safe and high quality turkey products for our customers. Each day, throughout our operations, food safety is a high priority. Unfortunately, some of our ground turkey products produced September 25 and 26, 2017 on one of our processing lines may been exposed to small metal dust shavings. When we discovered this, we initiated a voluntary recall. The product has been removed from store shelves and we made corrections to equipment in the plant. We are sorry that this happened and are focused on making sure that this situation remains an isolated incident. We regret any concern or inconvenience this recall has caused customers."

