The results of Trader Joe’s ninth annual Customer Choice Awards are in, and although the line-up bears a striking resemblance to 2016’s awards, some new products have made the cut. Frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken is back again as favorite, as are cult favorite Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels and much-adored Unexpected Cheddar.

THE 16 PRODUCTS TRADER JOE’S CUSTOMERS LOVE THE MOST GALLERY

We have included every food-related award on the list — including the runners-up, because sometimes you just need to see what your overall favorite was up against (justice for Cookie Butter!) Some of the products listed are seasonal favorites, so Trader Joe’s issued a cautionary statement — “we cannot guarantee availability of seasonal favorites as well as some everyday items in your store” — to avoid anyone running to the store in search of this year’s “favorite beverage” only to be heartbroken when they find it’s out of stock. Without further ado, here are the 16 products Trader Joe’s customers love the most.