Police Roast Would-Be Burglar for Getting Stuck in Fried Chicken Shop’s Ventilation System

Police arrested an alleged burglar in the U.K. after he was found stuck upside-down in a fast-food joint’s ventilation system. According to police, the unidentified 45-year-old was stuck in DFC Chicken’s extractor outlet — used to fan smoke, steam, and odors from a kitchen. The man was stuck in the trap for seven hours and had to shout to passersby for help before someone finally noticed him and called the cops.

Officer PC Matthew Willocks arrived on scene around 8:20 a.m. He snapped a photo of the intruder, whose two legs were sticking out from a hole in the wall. Then he called the fire department.

“The extractor unit had been removed and the suspect had climbed in to the extractor outlet at around 2 a.m. He was completely stuck and couldn’t move at all,” Willocks said. “The fire brigade had to come in and use the Jaws of Life to pull back all the extractor casing to release him.”

The man was mocked by West Midland Police’s response team, who tweeted: “#dontgetstuck if your [sic] trying to break in. 5 hours later shouting help #triptocustody by all means (laughing emoji).”

The not-so-smooth criminal was taken to a local hospital for a check-up and later arrested on suspicion of burglary.