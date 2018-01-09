Pizza Hut's Self-Driving Pizza Delivery Truck Concept Is Actually Pretty Creepy

Pizza Hut is partnering with Toyota on a cool concept involving a driverless car that could one day cook and deliver pizzas — and it’s creeping people out. The idea is eerily reminiscent of an episode called “Crocodile” in season four of the popular science fiction show Black Mirror, in which a self-driving pizza truck (sound familiar?) hits a man on the street, precipitating a deep investigation that results in three murders (but not because of the pizza).

Toyota is calling this car the “e-Palette” and Business Insider reports that test models could be on the streets by 2020. "We are focused on technology-based solutions that enable our team members and drivers to deliver even better customer experiences," Pizza Hut U.S. president Artie Starrs said in a statement. “We are excited to be partnering with an undisputed leader in human mobility with a reputation for innovation, reliability, and efficiency, as we define the pizza delivery experience of the future."

It’s a cool idea for Pizza Hut, but the internet is feeling pretty weirded out by all this talk of innovation and the future due to the uncanny similarity to Black Mirror’s sci-fi pie wagon.

“Did you just finish watching season 4 of #BlackMirror? I liked the “Crocodile” episode too, but not nearly as much as you did!” tweeted Chuck Lai at the pizza brand.

“This literally caused three murders in Black Mirror. KEEP IT,” responded YouTuber Kingsley.

Even the Black Mirror Twitter account was wary of the dystopian idea.

“We know how this goes,” they warned.

Hopefully Pizza Hut’s latest innovation will only continue their legacy as one of America’s 25 best pizza chains and not as a Black Mirror episode come to life.