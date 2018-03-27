peanut butter and jelly menu
Courtesy of Pinstripes
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Pinstripes Is Offering a 5-Course Peanut Butter and Jelly Sharing Menu for $100

By
Editor
National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is April 2

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Pinstripes — the chain restaurant where diners can also enjoy bocce and bowling — will serve a five-course “grown up” PB&J sharing menu for two. The $100 meal will be featured only on Monday, April 2, for both lunch and dinner.

more peanut butter and jelly stories

“PB&J Sharing for Two” deconstructs the three-ingredient childhood favorite and reinterprets it into sophisticated dishes for adults (who are still kids at heart). Menu items include a tenderloin PB&J with espresso-crusted filet mignon, nut butter, and raspberry preserves on artisan brioche; a crustless PB&J pistachio salad built with strawberries, blackberries, mint, and burrata; “Not Your Mom’s Flatbread,” made with chunky peanut butter, raspberry preserves, fontinella and mozzarella cheeses, and Fresno peppers; a nutty chicken pasta featuring house-made pappardelle pasta, cage-free chicken, peanut sauce, and cherry-blueberry-bourbon preserves; and PB&J with a spoon, which consists of house-made peanut butter gelato, concord grape sorbet, and pound cake.

tenderloin pb&j

Courtesy of Pinstripes

crustless pb&j

Courtesy of Pinstripes

not your moms flatbread

Courtesy of Pinstripes

nutty pasta

Courtesy of Pinstripes

pb&j with a spoon

Courtesy of Pinstripes


On top of all the munchies, each course is paired with a wine or craft beer. If you opt out of booze, the food alone will be discounted to $75.

Pinstripes has limited availability on April 2, so restaurant personnel recommends making a reservation sooner than later. The chain has locations in Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook, and South Barrington in Illinois; Edina, Minnesota; Georgetown, Washington, D.C.; North Bethesda, Maryland; and Overland Park, Kansas.

To keep it rolling with more blasts from the past, check out the strangest food trends from the decade you were born.

Click for slideshow
The Best Sandwich in Every State Gallery
Related Links
10 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do with Peanut Butter Slideshow25 Foods That Are Perfect for Your Child’s Lunchbox20 Life-Changing Sandwiches You've Never Heard OfThe Most Popular Snack Foods of the Last 10 Decades
Tags
news
peanut butter and jelly
Pinstripes