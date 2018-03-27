National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate, Pinstripes — the chain restaurant where diners can also enjoy bocce and bowling — will serve a five-course “grown up” PB&J sharing menu for two. The $100 meal will be featured only on Monday, April 2, for both lunch and dinner.

“PB&J Sharing for Two” deconstructs the three-ingredient childhood favorite and reinterprets it into sophisticated dishes for adults (who are still kids at heart). Menu items include a tenderloin PB&J with espresso-crusted filet mignon, nut butter, and raspberry preserves on artisan brioche; a crustless PB&J pistachio salad built with strawberries, blackberries, mint, and burrata; “Not Your Mom’s Flatbread,” made with chunky peanut butter, raspberry preserves, fontinella and mozzarella cheeses, and Fresno peppers; a nutty chicken pasta featuring house-made pappardelle pasta, cage-free chicken, peanut sauce, and cherry-blueberry-bourbon preserves; and PB&J with a spoon, which consists of house-made peanut butter gelato, concord grape sorbet, and pound cake.



Courtesy of Pinstripes



Courtesy of Pinstripes



Courtesy of Pinstripes



Courtesy of Pinstripes



Courtesy of Pinstripes



On top of all the munchies, each course is paired with a wine or craft beer. If you opt out of booze, the food alone will be discounted to $75.

Pinstripes has limited availability on April 2, so restaurant personnel recommends making a reservation sooner than later. The chain has locations in Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook, and South Barrington in Illinois; Edina, Minnesota; Georgetown, Washington, D.C.; North Bethesda, Maryland; and Overland Park, Kansas.

To keep it rolling with more blasts from the past, check out the strangest food trends from the decade you were born.