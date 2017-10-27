Pillsbury Changed Its New Cookie Dough Recipe and Some Fans Are Not Pleased

“My family and I are highly disappointed in the new recipe. THEY ARE HORRIBLE! Taste like they have been sitting out all day right after you take them out of the oven. Please bring back the old recipe,” someone named Kdoodle1 commented.

“Horrible ugghhhh I'm sooooooo disappointed,” began Shcain17’s review. “I like really loved these cookies and this is totally ruined for me. Whhyyyyy?????!!!!! Why would you ruin such a perfect recipe? Negative [star emoji].”

“Texture is different. Taste is NOT awful but this is the first time they've ever left an after taste. A BAD after taste. I have been eating your cookies for over 30 years and this is the FIRST time that I've had to go out and buy Nestle Tollhouse to see if I could get acclimated to those,” complained commenter dlrhynes.

