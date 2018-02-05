Molly Schuyler only weighs 127 pounds, but if you put a bucket of chicken wings in front of her — she’ll eat them all. In 2014 and 2016, she won a city-wide chicken wing eating contest in Philadelphia, and now she’s done it once again.

NJ.com reports that it only took 30 minutes for the woman to down a record 501 buffalo wings at the 26th annual WIP Wing Bowl in Philadelphia on February 2. The old record was 444 wings set in 2015, according to The Associated Press. In an epic pre-Super Bowl celebration, Schuyler beat out 28 other competitors including a man who paraded through the Wells Fargo Center with a live goat.

Twenty thousand spectators watched the whole thing go down, all the while chanting loudly for the hometown Eagles, who later defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 4.

The Toothless Barracuda somehow got a live goat and live chickens on his float. Hosts don't know how he pulled it off. 25-1 odds #WingBowl pic.twitter.com/b99OMeXRiI — Nick Vadala (@njvadala) February 2, 2018

Molly Schuyler sets new world record by eating 501 wings in 30 minutes to win #WingBowl 26 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hYSov0hvkJ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 2, 2018

Schuyler beat out last year’s winner, Bob “Notorous B.O.B Shoudt,” who downed a mere 409 wings. In video footage posted to YouTube, the blonde-haired contestant can be seen violently sucking the meat off each poultry bone and shredding every last bit with her pearly white teeth.

The chicken champion will take home a 2018 Hyundai Sonata and $5,000 in cash, according to a local CBS affiliate.

