The Peninsula Hotel Launches Holiday Afternoon Tea

The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills has launched their holiday afternoon tea. It includes tempting treats, a beautiful atmosphere and a chance to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to relax and enjoy great sandwiches, scones and treats.

The atmosphere of the Peninsula’s Living Room is soothing and inviting, offering tea guests to choose to sit on big beige comfy sofas, banquettes or tables by the fire or near windows with views of the big gold and silver decorated Christmas tree and pretty garden grounds.

A portion of each holiday afternoon tea will be donated to Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. A portion will also be donated to the Literally Healing Program, which selects books that lift the spirits of children during their stay at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Peninsula’s Holiday Tea features finger sandwiches including cucumber and dill; egg, Dijon and watercress; camembert cheese, tomato and pesto; smoked salmon and capers and curried chicken, almond and raison. We loved all of the sandwiches which were savory and filling. The petite pastries were beautiful and included a dainty pumpkin pie tart; eggnog macaroon; pretty chocolate spiced cake; peppermint and chocolate financier and gingerbread truffle. We also enjoyed warm scones with peach and strawberry jam, lemon curd and Devonshire cream.

We selected the Imperial Tea which in addition to all of the above included strawberries and cream, a mini caviar canapé, champagne and a Peninsula Page Boy Cap Cake to take home. Since we were celebrating my friend Felice’s birthday, the chef’s made a special egg inspired dessert for her as well. The holiday afternoon tea at the Peninsula is a special event that only happens one month a year. Make reservations at 310.551.2888, served through December 30, 2018, starting at $75 with seatings at noon, 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

The Peninsula hosted the tea for this review.