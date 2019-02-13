  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats

Panera’s Double Bread Bowl Is Finally Back and Available Nationwide

By
Editor
Nothing says ‘romance’ like a shareable bowl made of carbs
double bread bowl
Panera

Panera has made its double bread bowl available nationwide for the rest of the month of February.

Customers must have fallen in love with Panera’s double bread bowl during its test run in Philadelphia, because the St. Louis-based restaurant chain is officially launching the shareable meal nationwide. The single loaf with two cutouts filled with soup or pasta will become available February 14.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Panera Bread

That means beginning Valentine’s Day, you can take your sweetie to hot date spot Panera to split a double bread bowl — which, if you look at it, is kind of shaped like an infinity symbol. Like love, bread bowls and soup should be forever.

If you order in-store you can choose to fill your bowl with any of the 91 soup or macaroni (even barbecue chicken mac!) combinations available. So you should make it an IRL date, because if you order online or via the Panera app you will only have your choice of five soup combinations.

Related
Best Valentine’s Day Dinner Deals at 20 Chain Restaurants America’s Best New Fast-Casual Chains GalleryChain Restaurants Where You Can Get Married

The $9.99 double bread bowl will be available nationwide and baked fresh daily. Just because it should be available forever doesn’t mean that it will. Double bread bowls will remain in Panera restaurants while supplies last through February 28. So before the month ends, be sure to take your Valentine out to share a bread bowl at what could possibly be one of the most romantic restaurants in America.

Click for slideshow
The Most Popular Menu Items at America’s Top Chain Restaurants Gallery
Tags
news
panera
bread bowl
casual eats
eat
casual eats
eat