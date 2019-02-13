Customers must have fallen in love with Panera’s double bread bowl during its test run in Philadelphia, because the St. Louis-based restaurant chain is officially launching the shareable meal nationwide. The single loaf with two cutouts filled with soup or pasta will become available February 14.

That means beginning Valentine’s Day, you can take your sweetie to hot date spot Panera to split a double bread bowl — which, if you look at it, is kind of shaped like an infinity symbol. Like love, bread bowls and soup should be forever.

If you order in-store you can choose to fill your bowl with any of the 91 soup or macaroni (even barbecue chicken mac!) combinations available. So you should make it an IRL date, because if you order online or via the Panera app you will only have your choice of five soup combinations.

The $9.99 double bread bowl will be available nationwide and baked fresh daily. Just because it should be available forever doesn’t mean that it will. Double bread bowls will remain in Panera restaurants while supplies last through February 28. So before the month ends, be sure to take your Valentine out to share a bread bowl at what could possibly be one of the most romantic restaurants in America.