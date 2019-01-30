If you are a fan of Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta and have a hankering for some ravioli, you’re probably going to love this. Olive Garden has come out with its first-ever Never Ending Stuffed Pastas offer.

The never-ending deal includes four different stuffed pastas to choose from, including cheese ravioli, asiago tortelloni, mushroom ravioli, and new stuffed ziti fritta — which is ziti stuffed with four cheeses and lightly fried. Guests can also choose from four different sauces including Alfredo, meat sauce, marinara, and five-cheese marinara to complement their pasta.

All that pasta and sauce is then topped with your choice of five different toppings including garden veggies, meatballs, grilled chicken, garlic shrimp fritta, and sautéed shrimp and scallops. Of course, fan-favorite unlimited breadsticks and homemade soup or salad are included in the deal, which all starts at $12.99.

Never-ending stuffed pasta is available now at Olive Garden locations nationwide and will remain on the menu until March 31. Fortunately, you didn’t miss any sort of sale on never ending stuffed pastas. Olive Garden’s big specials can be pretty hard to nab, anyway — last year’s annual pasta passes sold out in less than one second. Pasta is likely the most popular menu item at this top chain restaurant.