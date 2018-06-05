olive garden lasagna
Courtesy of Olive Garden
Olive Garden’s Create-Your-Own Lasagna Sends the Internet Into a Tizzy

Olive Garden is allowing customers to make their own lasagna

Olive Garden recently came out with a new promotion that allows customers to build their own lasagna. The towering dish starts with the chain’s Four Cheese Lasagna layered in your choice of sauces — meat, marinara, Alfredo, or five cheese marinara — plus one topping of garden veggies, cheese ravioli, mini meatballs, chicken fritta, grilled chicken, or sautéed shrimp.

In addition to all that, each diner who orders the customizable offering will also receive unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. This ginormous helping of food is featured at a starting price of $12.99, so naturally, the internet is losing its coconuts.

olive garden lasagna

Courtesy of Olive Garden

Olive Garden's create-your-own lasagna topped with mini meatballs.


“Olive Garden has build ur own lasagna now and I’m LIVING. Who wants to go w me,” @maddytortellini asked (fitting last name, if you ask us).

“Olive Garden’s new ‘Create Your Own Lasagna’ is the future,” @Terry_Lane opined.

Some people have apparently been brought to tears over the Italian-style dish.

“Update on my PMS week pt. 2: Just saw a commercial for create your own lasagna at Olive Garden and started to cry,” @cc0nks wrote.

“I just saw a commercial for build-your-own lasagna at Olive Garden and I think I actually shed a tear,” @joekemprowski said.

“I just watched an @olivegarden commercial about being able to create your own lasagna and as if that wasn’t emotional enough they had to audacity to say ‘good things come to those who create’ and like everything else at Olive Garden I felt it in my soul and now I’m crying,” @Greengirl788 wrote.

For those of you who weren’t thrown into a carb coma just looking at photos of Olive Garden’s thick lasagna towers, get more bang for your buck with the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state.

