Olive Garden is giving your nonna a run for her money. The Pasta Pass purveyor recently dropped a scoopable new twist on classic lasagna in appetizer form, fittingly dubbed Lasagna Dip. The baked dish is layered with cheese (mozzarella, provolone, Gouda, ricotta, Romano, Parmesan, and fontina) and meat sauce made with pan-seared beef and Italian sausage, and topped with melty smoked mozzarella.

House-made chips tossed in Parmesan and garlic salt are served as dip vessels on the side, but they aren’t just any ol’ chips. Forget your run-of-the-mill tortilla or potato crisps, because Olive Garden is serving pasta chips! And they’re exactly what they sound like: deep-fried noodles.

The suggested retail price for the Lasagna Dip is an affordable $7.99, and one order is meant to serve two to four people. The limited-time-only offering can also be ordered off Olive Garden’s catering menu. That portion costs $18.99 and serves approximately four to six people.

Will this appetizer make the cut for your next game day spread?