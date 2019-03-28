Bigger is better, especially when there’s pasta involved. On Monday, April 1, Olive Garden will launch new “Giant Italian Classics” involving larger-than-life twists on chicken Parmesan, stuffed shells and spaghetti.

Starting at $12.99, diners can choose from four dishes of monstrous proportions. The Giant Meatball With Spaghetti consists of a 12-ounce meatball on a bed of spaghetti, all covered in house-made meat sauce. The Giant Chicken Parmigiana is — we kid you not — 11.5-inches long and topped with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella. Fettuccini Alfredo comes on the side instead of traditional spaghetti with red sauce.



Courtesy of Olive Garden

The new lineup also features two variations of super-sized stuffed shells: Giant Four-Cheese Stuffed Shells topped with marinara, Alfredo and toasted breadcrumbs; and Giant Stuffed Shells with Shrimp in Alfredo with seasoned tomatoes. Both come with five shells per order.



Courtesy of Olive Garden

Giant Italian Classics are served with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks — so basically come hungry or else you could potentially burst at the seams. Each new dish is available for a limited time only from April 1 through May 27, and although they drop on April Fool’s Day, The Daily Meal has confirmed with Olive Garden that this is not a prank. So put on some stretchy pants and get ‘em before they disappear forever and you’re forced to settle for a normal-sized pasta dish from the best Italian restaurant in your state.