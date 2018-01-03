Ohio Man Breaks Record, Eats Only Chipotle for 429 Days

An Ohio man named Bruce Wayne (yes, like Batman) ate Chipotle for 429 consecutive days. Wayne ate almost every meal (breakfast included) for a year and some change at the fast-casual Mexican chain. He began his challenge on October 30, 2016, after he learned that his small town of Tiffin would be opening a Chipotle location.

“I found somebody who had what is the known record of 425 days and instantly decided that's me. I'm going to smash that record," he told Toledo’s WTOL. Wayne began Instagramming his impressive food feat, and though he broke the Chipotle record on December 30, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Chipotle surprised the brand devotee on his record-breaking day with a custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks that Wayne says he plans to “cherish for a long time.” Chipotle also released an official statement on the matter and announced that they will be reinvesting the money the burrito-eater spent at the restaurant as a donation for a nonprofit of his choice.

A post shared by Bruce Wayne (@mrwaynethebat) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:39am PST

“Day after day we’re committed to serving our customers the most delicious, real ingredients we can find and it’s great to see a customer like Bruce is as committed to us as we are to him,” Chris Arnold, communications director at Chipotle, said in the statement. “While this might not be everybody’s New Year’s Resolution for 2018, it certainly shows that our menu of real and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone — even superheroes.”

