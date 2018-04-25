Officer Gives Firefighter 'Sorry I Tased You!' Cake

The best way to apologize to someone for hurting their feelings is definitely with a hug. The best way to apologize to someone for accidentally using a taser on them might just be with a cake. After an Ohio police officer unintentionally tased a firefighter during an emergency medical call, she brought him a cake to apologize. The cake, complete with a humorous frowny face read, “Sorry I tased you!”

Officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department accidentally used her stun gun on firefighter Rickey Wagoner while the duo were attempting to restrain a patient being taken to the hospital, according to the police department’s Facebook.

“Sooooo.... last week Ofc. Workman was assisting our FD on an EMS call. When they arrived at the hospital an altercation ensued with the patient in the life squad,” they wrote on the post, which has over 3,900 likes and over 1,600 shares. “While trying to control the patient, Ofc. Workman deployed her TASER Self-Defense device and inadvertently ‘shocked’ FF Rickey Wagoner!”

“Today Ofc. Workman apologized to FF Wagoner for her actions! All of us at HTPD appreciate the incredible relationship we have with our FD / EMS!!! #Brotherhood #SameTeam”

To apologize, Workman brought Wagoner a bright red sheet cake with yellow frosting that read, “sorry I tasted you!” with a cute little frowny face. We have reached out to the Hamilton Township Police Department for a statement on the matter. Hopefully that cake was from one of the bakeries that produce the best cupcake in every state! That would make the apology even sweeter.