Police Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Shoplifter at Whole Foods

A man was shot by an NYPD officer at a Whole Foods in New York City after he allegedly attempted to steal from the store. Officers responded to the Harlem location on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after they received a call about a would-be shoplifter being held by the grocery store’s security guard.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspect, Michael Vasquez, allegedly pulled out a knife and lunged at one of the officers. When he failed to drop the weapon, police say, officers shot at him twice. The 28-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound in his shoulder. Initial reports show that Vasquez was in stable condition.

According to police, no customers were in any danger at the time of the incident, but the store was closed for the remainder of the evening. Vasquez, who has a long criminal record, has allegedly tried to shoplift from this same Whole Foods location in the past. He is charged with attempted assault of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny.



NYPD



The Daily Meal has reached out to Whole Foods for comment.

