The Menu at NYC’s Andaz Wall Street Is Influenced by the Staff’s Diversity

Sometimes simple on the menu is anything but on the plate. That was our experience of the new menu at Andaz Wall Street’s Kitchen & Bar, where the hotel’s new Italy-born executive chef Pietro Consorti brings a fusion of international cuisines to life in an innovative way.

Consorti’s love of cooking began in his hometown Prato, in Tuscany, Italy, where he grew up cooking with his grandmother. After working in neighborhood restaurants, he moved to Milan, where he gained further experience under Michelin-starred chef Andrea Berton at the fine-dining Il Ristorante Trussardi alla Scala. He also worked on the opening of the Michelin-starred restaurant VUN at Park Hyatt Milan, where he spent eight years as executive sous chef. Chef Consorti’s culinary career most recently took him to the Hyatt Regency Louisville in Kentucky where he was introduced to a new set of Southern flavors and cooking techniques.

After joining Andaz Wall Street as executive chef, Consorti spent time getting to know the diverse culinary team and was inspired by their stories and the cuisine they proudly cooked that was representative of their home countries. That’s why the restaurant’s new menu features a mix of traditional Italian, Caribbean, Asian, and American dishes along with daily international specials that rotate to reflect the staff’s home countries including Jamaica, Philippines, Italy and Vietnam.

Lunch menu highlights include soups and salads such as the Tuscan vegetable soup, Caribbean chicken soup and the Puntarelle salad, a Roman specialty green salad made with hearth chicory, burrata, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and salted anchovies. There are handmade pastas such as the ravioli with ricotta, anchovies, red pepper, parsley, and Parmigiano Reggiano; spaghetti chitarra with cacio e pepe; and the Kentucky-inspired Bourbon mash risotto with roasted corn, barley, malt, smoked blue cheese, ash, and saba.

Sandwiches and large plates include Jamaican braised oxtail served with butter beans casserole and white rice; the Philippine chicken adobo served with bok choy and garlic fried rice; red snapper served with panzanella (Italian bread salad), green olives, and guazzetto; and the bacon burger made with grass-fed beef and served with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sweet pepper aioli.

The dinner menu features many of the same dishes as lunch but with an additional selection of sharable internationally inspired small dishes such as the lacquered spare ribs with kung pao glaze, crushed peanuts, scallions, and cilantro; stuffed yellow plantains with beef peccadillo and queso fresco; prosciutto crudo and tomatoes; jerked pork slider with house-made jerked pork and pickled chayote; and Vietnamese mussels in a herbed spicy broth. Keep coming back to find out what the next global cuisine they’ll present.