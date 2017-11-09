Now You Can Actually Have Breakfast at Tiffany's

Tiffany & Co. is opening its first ever café this Friday, November 10, in the jeweler’s New York flagship location. Every modern-day Holly Golightly can soon experience views of New York’s Fifth Ave and Central Park from Tiffany’s Blue Box Café while enjoying a menu that includes coffee, croissants, avocado toast, truffled eggs, a smoked salmon bagel with schmear, and more.

According to a press release from the brand, “The iconic Tiffany Blue is infused throughout the interior floor plan and most notably at the forefront of the café’s design.” From what we can tell via photos, the dining experience will be not unlike sitting in a luxurious Tiffany box.

“Design of the space began from the idea of immersion in Tiffany — not only the feeling of being inside a blue box, but surrounded by Tiffany hospitality,” Richard Moore, vice president and creative director for the Tiffany’s store, told Vanity Fair.



Tiffany & Co.



Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany’s writes that their menu will be seasonally appropriate and will revolve around signature New York dishes “reinvented to be uniquely Tiffany.” According to Vanity Fair, the added touches of Tiffany are most noticeable in menu items like the “Fifth Avenue Salad” (a lobster and avocado mélange) and the C.L.T. sandwich, which stands for both Charles Lewis Tiffany and chicken, lettuce, and tomato.

A meal from the new restaurant, which is on the same floor as Tiffany’s new luxury home and accessories collections, will be just as pricey as the jewelry — lunch, for instance, runs a flat $39. However, a meal at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café is mere pocket change compared to the bills at the most expensive restaurant in every state.