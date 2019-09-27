First there were noodles, then there were zoodles and now there are Caulifloodles. The new pasta impasta created by Noodles & Company features cauliflower-infused rigatoni that has the same taste and texture as traditional noodles made from dough alone, but with more nutritional value.

While not a low-carb or gluten-free option, one regular portion of Caulifloodles contains a full serving of vegetables and one kid-sized portion has half the recommended daily amount, according to the brand. The cruciferous vegetable is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B and fiber.

For a limited time only, diners can order the new cauliflower-infused noodles as a part of two seasonal dishes: the Cauliflower Rigatoni in Light Onion Cream Sauce with roasted zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, MontAmore cheese and parsley; and the Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca with Shrimp, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, spinach and Parmesan cheese.

Caulifloodles are a permanent addition to the menu at Noodle & Company outposts across the U.S., so if those seaosnal dishes aren’t of interest, diners are in luck. Customers can substitute rigatoni Caulifloodles into any regular or kid-sized entree at the chain for no additional cost. Some other flavor options include barbecue pork mac ‘n’ cheese, steak stroganoff, pesto cavatappi, pad Thai, spicy Korean beef and Japanese pan noodles.



Courtesy of Noodles & Company

One of our editors was able to try the new food at a location in New York City, and she said she couldn’t taste the difference between that and real pasta “especially when it’s covered in cream sauce,” so you can force-feed your kids (or yourself) some veggies with ease. If you close your eyes, you might even think you’re the best Italian restaurant in your state.