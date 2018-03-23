New York City’s Fifty Celebrates South American Flavors

Fifty, named for its at the end of the charming almost European-esque Commerce Street in the West Village, is tucked away among brownstones, gardens and whole lot of quiet. It’s not often that both flavor and presentation knock your socks off, but we were basically left barefoot: not a single dish came out looking like less than a work of art and tasting anything other than extraordinary. NYC dining scene Get a Fizzy Bath Bomb-Style Cocktail in New York City

Highlights of our meal included grilled octopus with potato, red wine vinegar-cumin sauce; striped bass crudo with passionfruit, peanuts, scallion, and Espelette peppers; Calamari Black Rice with uni, sofrito, and lemon aioli; and grilled hanger steak is presented with roasted fingerling potatoes, shishito peppers, chimichurri, and a homemade aioli.



Courtesy of the restaurant Hanger steak

Fifty’s historic restaurant space has previously housed The Blue Mill Tavern, The Grange, and Commerce. Dating back to the 1940s, much of the heritage remains within the design elements of the restaurant. The old industrial steel encasements, a white terrazzo floor, and variegated tiles in the bar are all original, while new additions include large leather banquettes and bistro-inspired seating for up to 90 guests. At night, the restaurant beams a soft glow onto the street outside while the wood-framed bar illuminates from inside.

As a winner of the 2017 Plate Award from Michelin Guide, Fifty also strives to reduce the restaurant’s ecological footprint by sourcing food that is both local and seasonal, while eliminating food waste.

Ending on a sweet note, we “forced” ourselves to try (devour) chocolate cake topped with whipped cream and salted peanuts is the way to go. When you finally regain your appetite, find another delicious NYC restaurant.

We dined at the invitation of the restaurant.