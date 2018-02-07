Where to Eat and Drink Along New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Routes 2018

During Mardi Gras in New Orleans, parades take center stage. It’s easy to forget that between navigating through the crowds, seeking out prime parade-watching locations, and securing prized throws, you are going to need to eat at some point. There is no lack of food and drink options sprinkled throughout every parade route, and staying fed and hydrated is the key to surviving the trek that is Carnival. Check out our list of favorite food and beverage options along (or right off) the parade routes. Many of these stops offer both food and beverages of the adult variety—but be warned: Mardi Gras is a marathon, not a sprint!

Guy’s Poboys

5259 Magazine St.

Classic New Orleans po-boys at a good price get extra points for being easy to consume on the go.

Tal’s Hummus

4800 Magazine St.

Quick service Israeli cuisine in a casual atmosphere. Pita sandwiches and hummus are staples on the menu.

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St.

Stop by for a slice of pizza and a beer to eat on your way to view that parades.

Del Fuego

4518 Magazine St.

Tacos and lots of tequila. The eatery serves several other from-scratch options.

New York Pizza/Bronx Bar

4416 Magazine St.

Grab a slice of pizza and a beer for $5 from this restaurant and bar duo, and head back out to the route!

Martin’s Wine Cellar

3827 Baronne St.

Stock up on wine and spirits form the store’s large selection, and don’t forget to check out the full service deli for sandwiches and other bites.

Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar

4338 St. Charles Avenue

Make a reservation to dine at a table or on the balcony of this seafood heavy restaurant, or grab a cocktail and some crawfish to go! Insider tip — happy hour is daily from 4 - 6:30 p.m. and includes 50 cent raw oysters!

Fat Harry’s

4330 St. Charles Avenue

Stop for bar eats and a lengthy beer selection situated at a prime parade intersection.

Gracious Bakery

2854 St. Charles Avenue

Pastries and desserts along with salads and sandwiches will be served out of this parade route addition. Beer will also be on the menu during parade season.

Avenue Pub

1732 St. Charles Avenue

This craft beer pub will serve low ABV beer and adult beverages to go along with a limited food menu of quick, easy bites.

Popeye’s

1243 St. Charles Avenue

There is nothing like Popeye’s chicken (don’t forget the biscuit) to cure — or prevent — a hangover. Luckily, the chain, which originated in New Orleans, has a location on the most popular parade route!

El Patio Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Garden

845 Carondelet St.

Sit in the courtyard or grab a cocktail and some Mexican fare to go.

Capdeville

520 Capdeville St.

Grab gourmet comfort foods and burgers sold out of the trendy gastropub located just a couple of blocks off the parade route.

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas St.

New Orleans’ favorite cheese joint has a fantastic sandwich menu, any of which would be a perfect companion for parade watching.

Endymion Parade Route (Route here)

Twelve Mile Limit

500 S. Telemachus St.

Twelve Mile Limit is pretty notorious for throwing an incredible Endymion party. The comfy bar will be open all day serving elevated cocktails and bar food, beginning with brunch, which begins at 10 a.m.

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton Ave.

Southern BBQ served out of the restaurants new locations only a block off the parade route. Have a beer on the patio, or take one to go and get back to the festivities.

If you're celebrating at home, whip up a Louisana-inspired feast to get in the spirit.