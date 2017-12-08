An ice cream shop in New Jersey is under fire for over-sexualizing its logo. Dairy Air — an obvious reference to the buttocks — specializes in desserts doused in smoking liquid nitrogen. The store’s logo features a seductive-looking pink cow in pigtail braids and a beret with a prominent rump branded, “DA” within the confines of a heart.

According to Baristanet, the innuendo isn’t sitting well with members of The Creativity Caravan, an art studio in Northern New Jersey. The group penned a letter to Dairy Air asking for the removal of its logo. Amy Tingle writes that it is “offensive and sickening. A hyper-sexualized, obviously female cow with her ass upended and poking through a circle, tail raised up, waiting for what? I’m not sure but I do know that I am repulsed and offended.”

Tingle says the marketing scheme is “the reason we currently have a sexual predator in the White House.” Her note continues: “This is offensive, not just to women, but to husbands and fathers and brothers and uncles and grandfathers who are trying to raise strong young women in a culture that continuously sexualizes them rather than treating them equally, with dignity and respect. Instead of making girls and women feel safe and authentic, we are made to feel — by ads and logos like yours — as if we are things for someone else’s sexual use.”

A post shared by dairy air ice cream co (@dairyair_icecream_co) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Furthermore, the gluteus maximus theme is in full swing with menu items named “Peppermint Fatty,” “Oprah’s Favorite Fanny,” and “Muffin Top Money Maker.” In a recent post on Instagram, the shop said its “working to minimize and modify the cow logo,” and has apologized to anyone offended by it. Commenters under the post praise Dairy Air for being “edgy,” adding that negative publicity is “good for business and your soul.”

Dairy Air, which opened November 24, uses liquid nitrogen to make its products billow smoke and catch on fire — a trendy but dangerous concept known to injure consumers. But if you’re into that kind of thing (and food names after butts), you can check Dairy Air out at 521 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair. For some less-provocative creamy desserts, here are the world’s 35 best ice cream parlors.