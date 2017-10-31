Trendy Liquid Nitrogen ‘Dragon’s Breath’ Dessert Hospitalizes 14-Year-Old

When The Daily Meal reflects on crazy state fair foods, we usually think of deep-fried bacon cinnamon rolls, pulled pork doughnut sandwiches, and sautéed alligator and fries. The current hot-item treat at Florida’s Pensacola Interstate Fair is called Dragon Breath — a confectionary doused in smoking liquid nitrogen. Alas, it’s raising eyebrows for potentially fatal health risks.

Today.com reports that Dragon’s Breath’s vendor describes the treat as a “dessert cereal snack that tastes like Fruit Loops dipped in liquid nitrogen.” When patrons eat it, they will “smoke like a dragon.”

Video footage posted on Instagram shows that when consumed, a fog-like substance billows from the nostrils and mouth. While that may seem cool, ingestion of liquid nitrogen could lead to severe internal damage.

A post shared by Maia Mayor (@maiamayor) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

So far, one woman has had to take her 14-year-old granddaughter to the emergency room after she suffered a burn to her thumb.

“The ER doctor had to cut it open, cut away the dead skin and get the infection out,” Tina McArthur told WEARTV. “They said had we not come in and got her finger treated she could have possibly lost her thumb.”

Liquid nitrogen has a dangerously low temperature between negative 196 and negative 320 degrees Fahrenheit. But Dr. Reed Caldwell told Today.com the substance is destructive to tissue and that it displaces oxygen, so it could very well cause fatal asphyxiation.

A post shared by @itssagirlthangg on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Danny M.G., who manages the Dragon’s Breath booth, insists that his product has been tested and is safe, though he does compare it to eating hot foods like soup. Although there have only been two reported injuries in the past week, a fair spokesperson confirmed to Today.com that Dragon’s Breath will not be returning in 2018.

For more culinary health hazards, here are the 8 foods and drinks that can put you at risk of getting cancer.