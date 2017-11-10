New Jersey Diner Adds 18 Percent Tip for Teens Dining Without Parents

A New Jersey diner is charging kids and teenagers who dine sans parents a mandatory gratuity on their bill, and many diners are incensed. CBS2 New York reports that at Wayne Hills Diner and Restaurant, Melissa Desch’s 11-year-old daughter was charged an added fee for her milkshake simply because she is underage and perceived to be a non-tipper, a pervasive school of thought in restaurant culture when it comes to young diners.

Desch’s daughter did tip, but was still charged an additional 90 cent fee, and the friends she came with were each charged an extra $1.31 and $1.58 respectively.

“It’s not how much she paid, it’s the simple fact she didn’t have a choice,” Desch told local news. “So she was double-tipping the server because she didn’t realize they were adding the tip onto the bill.”

The Daily Meal reached out to Wayne Hills Diner and Restaurant, but the restaurant declined to comment. CBS2 was able to question the establishment’s attorney, who said that groups of 20 to 30 teens have been showing up to the diner, staying for hours, and not tipping. They also claimed that the menu states “management reserves the right to add 18 percent gratuity.” Refusing to tip is a disastrous faux pas for diners of any age — if you’re short on cash, try one of these 10 ways to save money at a restaurant instead!