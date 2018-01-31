A fight involving more than 15 people broke out around 3 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 27 inside of a Denny’s restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey, causing an estimated $2,500 in damages according to The (Vineland) Daily Journal.

Footage of the fight was posted to social media and showed punches and chairs being thrown and dishes containing food being sent through the air as restaurant patrons dove for cover.

Although much of the involved party fled, 27-year-old Alexander Roman was arrested at the West Landis Avenue location for an outstanding warrant. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office released a Facebook statement calling the senseless trashing of the restaurant “nonsense.”

“Today is as good as any day to end what can only be described as NONSENSE!” the post read. “It's unfortunate to the patrons at the restaurant, the owner of the establishment and to the community that individuals would behave in such a manner at a public establishment.”

"No one in our community should be concerned that they may face this type of nonsensical behavior when they go out for a bite to eat,” they continued, before asking for help identifying those involved so they could be prosecuted for criminal mischief.

Prosecutors urged anyone with information to assist them, even anonymously. They finished the post by urging everyone involved to “Stop the nonsense.” As of the time of publication there were still no reported injuries and the fight remains under investigation.

The Daily Meal has reached out to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Want to see more ridiculous food fights? You won't believe these 10 crazy chef feuds.