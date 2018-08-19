New Fall Menu at Beauty & Essex Hollywood

On August 8, Chef Chris Santos invited approximately thirty food writers and bloggers to his Beauty & Essex Hollywood location to sample items from his new cookbook, SHARE.

Chef Santos and Chef Kyle Kinngrey prepared a wide variety of dishes. We started with appetizers of avocado and salmon ceviche; grilled peach toast with whipped ricotta, chili and honey and a watermelon and feta cheese salad. We also sampled crispy Thai style shrimp; grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings and a lobster BLT slider.

Entrée courses included chili scallops with pico de gallo and jalapeno butter; a bone in rib eye with Beauty & Essex steak sauces and roasted purple cauliflower.

Desserts included a chocolate pot de crème and donuts with raspberry, chocolate and caramel sauces.

We also sampled the Bubbles and Berries (champagne, vodka, St. Germain and strawberries) and the Old Dirty Bramble (tequila, smoked blackberries, honey, ginger and lemon) cocktails.

All of the food was delicious and we also got to talk to Chef Santos about SHARE. We all received a signed copy of the cookbook featuring sharable dishes.