Mr Chow’s Top-Secret Sauces Are Now Top-Shelf Grocery Store Items

For nearly half a century, Mr Chow restaurants have been justifiably famous for attracting crowds of beautiful people who worship the chic restauranteur’s extravagant sense of drama, as well as his delicious (and expensive) Beijing-style Chinese cuisine. His luxurious restaurant collection spans the globe from the original Beverly Hills location, to London, New York, Miami, Malibu, Las Vegas, and Mexico City, but now his popular Chinese condiments can be found in neighborhood grocery stores from coast-to-coast.

Mr Chow is selling bottles of his three top-secret grilling and condiment sauces: Fiery, Hoisin and Chile (not a typo, and nothing to do with the country Chile, this one is a savory Asian-influenced chili pepper concoction). Modestly priced from $4 to $6, they’re available in specialty food stores and supermarkets including Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s Markets, Jewel, Shop Rite, and more.

Michael Chow himself recommends the Fiery sauce for steaks, Hoisin for a summer stir-fry, and says the Chile sauce “is perfect on just about anything.” His bespectacled likeness is featured on the artistic bottle labels in a 1966-style portrait painted by English artist Sir Peter Blake, who famously co-created the sleeve design for the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. It’s an apt nod to the past in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Mr Chow’s legendary restaurants, to be celebrated next Valentine’s Day 2018.

For a simple and delicious dish to make at home using Mr Chow sauces, try Mr Chow’s 5 Spice Baked Tofu Salad recipe.