Mr Chow’s 5 Spice Baked Tofu Salad

In anticipation of Mr Chow’s 50th anniversary celebration next year on Valentine’s Day, the flamboyant Chinese restaurateur, art collector, and celebrity magnet has released his formerly top-secret sauces for retail sale.
The trio of grilling and condiment sauces are: Fiery, Hoisin and Chile (not a typo, and nothing to do with the country Chile, this one is a savory Asian-influenced chili pepper concoction). Modestly priced from $4 to $6, they’re being sold in specialty food stores and supermarkets including Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s Markets, Jewel, Shop Rite, and lots more. The real Mr Chow recommends the Fiery sauce for steaks, Hoisin for a summer stir-fry, and says the Chile sauce “is perfect on just about anything.”
To demonstrate how to use Mr Chow sauces, Mr Chow chef Ren Zheng Bing created this simple and delicious dish. It can be easily recreated at home, using Mr Chow Chile and Hoisin sauces.
1. After cutting off the watercress root, wash then dry the leaves and stems.
2. After peeling the skin, slice the celery. After removing the seeds, slice the peppers.
3. Boil in salt water for five minutes. When cool, slice the dried tofu.
4. Add minced garlic, sesame oil, and Mr Chow Hoisin Sauce. Make watercress into a circle on the edge of the plate.
5. Add Mr Chow Chile Sauce and chili oil to sliced dried tofu and mix.
6. Mix the sliced celery, sliced red pepper and place in the center of the plate. Top with tofu.