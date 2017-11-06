Mr Chow’s 5 Spice Baked Tofu Salad

Using the famous restaurant's new top-secret sauces on sale in grocery stores

In anticipation of Mr Chow’s 50th anniversary celebration next year on Valentine’s Day, the flamboyant Chinese restaurateur, art collector, and celebrity magnet has released his formerly top-secret sauces for retail sale.

The trio of grilling and condiment sauces are: Fiery, Hoisin and Chile (not a typo, and nothing to do with the country Chile, this one is a savory Asian-influenced chili pepper concoction). Modestly priced from $4 to $6, they’re being sold in specialty food stores and supermarkets including Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s Markets, Jewel, Shop Rite, and lots more. The real Mr Chow recommends the Fiery sauce for steaks, Hoisin for a summer stir-fry, and says the Chile sauce “is perfect on just about anything.”

To demonstrate how to use Mr Chow sauces, Mr Chow chef Ren Zheng Bing created this simple and delicious dish. It can be easily recreated at home, using Mr Chow Chile and Hoisin sauces.