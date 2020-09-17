The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Americans dine, and restaurants are going to look different in the aftermath. Although the industry as a whole is projected to lose a lot of money through the end of the year, people are still ordering out. But from where? As far as chain restaurants go, the top choice is Texas Roadhouse.

The Most Popular Food Delivery Request by State

According to a dining report by marketing research company Top Data, which analyzed publicly available cell phone location data to determine the restaurants that were performing best from mid-March onward, the most popular chain restaurant in America during the pandemic has been Texas Roadhouse. Of the 48 contiguous states sampled — Hawaii and Alaska were excluded due to insufficient data — 15 had the casual steakhouse as their No. 1 choice.

Following closely behind in second place is Olive Garden, which nabbed 12 out of the 48 adjoined states. That said, not every state preferred the above eateries. To see what your community was craving during the pandemic, check out the full list of the most popular chain restaurants in every state during coronavirus.