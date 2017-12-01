The Most Instagrammed Bakeries and Cafés in the U.S. for 2017

The most Instagrammed bakeries and cafes in America for 2017 include a handful of classics as well as newcomer bakeries and cafés that churn out headline-making confections in crazy colors and shapes.

Two old-school classics made the list, because no one is immune to the delights of New Orleans’ Café Du Monde and New York’s Serendipity. Instagrammers have also always flocked to the original Starbucks location for a photo for five. However, some of the other bakeries on this list made their names with ingenious dessert creations that will have you screenshotting this page to send to your friends followed by “This weekend???” Check it all out below.

Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, La.)

A post shared by ileana hernandez (@momma_lilo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Voodoo Doughnut (Portland, Ore.)

A post shared by Dinky The Dog🌟 (@dinkyhim) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections (New York, N.Y.)

A post shared by The Voyaging Couple 🌎 (@thevoyagingcouple_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Taiyaki NYC (New York, N.Y.)

A post shared by OMG IT'S 💣 Media (@omgitsbomb) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Little Damage (Los Angeles, Calif.)

A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Starbucks Seattle (Seattle, Wash.)

A post shared by Rob Johnson (@superrobturboedition) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:47am PST

3 Arts Club Cafe at Restoration Hardware (Chicago, Ill.)

A post shared by Chicago Bucket List (@chicagobucketlist) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Dominique Ansel Bakery (New York, N.Y.)

A post shared by Tony Piazza (@piazzahorticultural) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Serendipity 3 (New York, N.Y.)

A post shared by Lauren Wood⚫@wren_thestylist (@wrenwood) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Sugar Factory (Las Vegas, Nev.)

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Looking for desserts you can make and Instagram in your own kitchen? Up your follower count with these drinkable dessert ideas here.