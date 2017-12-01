bakery and cafe
The Most Instagrammed Bakeries and Cafés in the U.S. for 2017

The most Instagrammed bakeries and cafes in America for 2017 include a handful of classics as well as newcomer bakeries and cafés that churn out headline-making confections in crazy colors and shapes.

Two old-school classics made the list, because no one is immune to the delights of New Orleans’ Café Du Monde and New York’s Serendipity. Instagrammers have also always flocked to the original Starbucks location for a photo for five. However, some of the other bakeries on this list made their names with ingenious dessert creations that will have you screenshotting this page to send to your friends followed by “This weekend???” Check it all out below.

Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, La.)

Voodoo Doughnut (Portland, Ore.)

A post shared by Dinky The Dog🌟 (@dinkyhim) on

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections (New York, N.Y.)

Taiyaki NYC (New York, N.Y.)

Little Damage (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Starbucks Seattle (Seattle, Wash.)

3 Arts Club Cafe at Restoration Hardware (Chicago, Ill.)

Dominique Ansel Bakery (New York, N.Y.)

Serendipity 3 (New York, N.Y.)

Sugar Factory (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Looking for desserts you can make and Instagram in your own kitchen? Up your follower count with these drinkable dessert ideas here.

