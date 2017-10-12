Michelin Release Postponed for San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country

The world renowned Michelin Restaurant Guide has postponed the release of its annual San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country edition due to the fires raging through Northern California. Originally set to debut in a physical copy Monday, October 16, with starred selections to be unveiled October 12, the decision to postpone is a landmark for Michelin, as it is the first time they have ever pushed back the release of a U.S. guide since their first in 2005.

A spokesperson for the guide gave a statement reflecting their devastation for the ongoing destruction in Northern California. “We have followed the crisis unfolding in Napa, Sonoma and other counties near San Francisco with grave concern and heavy hearts. Recognizing the turmoil and tragedy of the fires that are still burning, we understand this is a time for grief and recovery, not celebration. We extend our condolences to all who have been affected.”

The fires have closed, damaged and destroyed several wineries, vineyards, and restaurants in the Bay Area. Chef Thomas Keller (who has earned Michelin stars for The French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon) provided an Instagram update including the details of his restaurants — he wrote that Bouchon Bakery would be open, but with a limited menu and local staff.

A post shared by Chef Thomas Keller (@chefthomaskeller) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

“Our restaurants in Yountville have limited resources, yet are here to support and provide sustenance and comfort to those in the area whether visitors or locals. Bouchon Bakery is opened today as long as we need to be, and Bouchon Bistro will open at 5:00pm with a limited menu and local staff. Please visit us there,” Keller wrote.

Of the famed French Laundry he writes, “The French Laundry will be closed this evening and Ad Hoc will resume for service as normally scheduled on Thursday evening.” He also notes that the staff will send frequent updates.

According to their Facebook page, Meadowood Restaurant and hotel are currently both closed until further notice.

Heritage Eats closed temporarily but announced via Facebook that they are back and hosting a “Dine & Donate” event through Sunday, October 15, during which they will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds to the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread Farm Restaurant and Inn took to Instagram to express his gratitude toward colleagues who opened the Single Thread Farm kitchen to first responders and shelters.

A post shared by Kyle Connaughton (@kyleconnaughton) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

“We have been incredibly fortunate in Healdsburg but devastated for our neighbors in Sonoma and Napa. We will reopen our doors and continue to support those less fortunate in all the different ways we can,” Connaughton wrote.

If you are interested in donating, GoFundMe has launched a campaign for those affected by the Northern California wildfires. To donate, click here.

The Daily Meal will continue to update this story with any new information.