Meijer, Albertsons, Whole Foods, and Others Recall Veggies Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Mann Packing, one of the largest U.S. suppliers of fresh vegetables may be dealing with a potential listeria contamination. This has prompted food companies including Meijer, Albertsons, and Whole Foods to issue major recalls on their vegetable produce.

USA Today reported that Mann Packing’s recall was due to a single positive result found in a product during random sampling.

The Californian supplier’s issues have impacted Michigan-based Meijer stores the hardest. Meijer had to issue recalls for 39 fresh vegetable products purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20 at their locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The list of recalls included things like vegetable trays, broccoli florets, asparagus spears, and autumn harvest salad.

Whole Foods has recalled various salads from 10 California locations. Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pak N’ Save are recalling veggie trays and cups from California, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled products are being asked to throw them out or return them for a refund. Hopefully this won't qualify as one of the 10 biggest food recalls in American history.