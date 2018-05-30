With Father’s Day right around the corner, many are in a full panic about what to get the old man for his special day on June 17. If there’s a pain in his eye every time he unwraps another tie, bottle of cologne, or coffee mug, there’s a slightly strange but potentially satisfying gift on the market this year: A.1. Meat Scents candles.

The aroma of the famous sauce that’s been slathered on steaks, burgers, and meatloaf since the early 1800s is now available in 9-ounce candles that retail for $14.99 each. The carnivorous keepsake comes in three different fragrances: Original Meat, Backyard BBQ, and Classic Burger. Each one is hand-poured in the U.S. and will burn for 50 to 70 hours.



Courtesy of A.1.



If your pops loves to grill and you think his heart would be gladdened by the sight of a beef-scented gift, you can buy him an A.1. candle from the website while supplies last. For those who think this is actually really weird and would rather stick to the Pink Sands, Clean Cotton, and Christmas Cookie varieties, instead opt for 15 gifts that will make your grillmaster dad the ultimate backyard barbecue boss.