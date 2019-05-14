McDonald’s is finally adding a “meaty” plant-based burger to its menu — but only in Germany. The international fast food chain has officially launched a new vegan burger, plainly dubbed the Big Vegan TS, which will replace the current veggie menu option, the Veggie Burger TS, at McDonald’s locations throughout Germany.

In an email to The Daily Meal, a company spokesperson said the new meatless patty is made from soy and wheat. It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, ketchup and spicy mustard and served on a sesame seed bun. The patty is supplied by Nestle under its Garden Gourmet brand.

So how does it taste? Like McDonald’s, apparently. One early German reviewer wrote: “The burger tastes a bit smoky, a bit sweet and a lot like pickles — like McDonald’s always tastes. If you ate it with your eyes closed, you probably wouldn’t be able to differentiate it from the chain’s other burgers.”

Regarding mouthfeel, the same reviewer described the patty as “somewhat crumbly, like something between potato pancakes and eraser shavings that someone pressed into a mold.”

Currently, the Golden Arches has no plans to release a similar item in the U.S., although many of the chain’s competitors have already done so. For instance, after less than a month of testing its new Impossible Whopper, Burger King recently decided to take it nationwide. The increasing presence of plant-based burgers on menus is certainly one way that fast food has changed since you were in high school.