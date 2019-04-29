On April 1, Burger King began testing the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its regular Whopper. We’re talking lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and ketchup on a faux-beef patty inside a sesame seed bun. Up until now, customers could get it at only 59 restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. Well guess what, plant-based fast food fans? It’s coming to a BK near you.

In an email to The Daily Meal, a company spokesperson said the test went exceedingly well, so — drum roll, please — the Impossible Whopper will begin testing in additional markets, and is expected to roll out on a national level by the end of 2019. This would make Burger King the first national fast food chain to serve the Impossible Burger. Sound the alarm! (White Castle and Carl’s Jr. also serve meatless burgers, but they’re regional.)

For those who are unfamiliar with Impossible Foods’ famous “bleeding” veggie patty, it’s made primarily of soy protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil and other natural flavors. It also contains a compound called heme, which mimics the “bloody” myoglobin of real beef. This is usually found in animal muscle, but Impossible synthesizes it from plants.

There’s no word on which markets will see the Impossible Whopper next, but if it’s one near you… don’t mess this up for us. The rest of the nation wants a taste, too (or we do, at least). A larger presence of vegan burgers on menus is certainly one way that fast food has changed since you were in high school.