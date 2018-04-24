New McDonald's in Chicago Offering Food From Around the World

McDonald’s is opening a brand new restaurant on the ground floor of its new corporate headquarters in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Customers will see classic items such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, nuggets, and fries, but they can also order from a rotating menu of McDonald’s munchies sourced from around the world.

The first set of international chow includes the Mighty Angus Burger from Canada, the McSpicy Chicken Sandwich from Hong Kong, the Cheese & Bacon Loaded Fries from Australia, the Mozza Salad from France, the Manhattan Salad from France, and the McFlurry Prestígio from Brazil.



McDonald's



McDonald's



The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will also feature a Latin American-inspired dessert center and an Australian McCafé. The coffee chain currently sells espresso drinks, hot tea, chai lattes, Frappés, and “Babyccinos” in the Land Down Under. While many McDonald’s have indoor seating only, this outpost allows customers to dine outside during warmer months.



McDonald's Mighty Angus



McDonald's McSpicy Chicken



McDonald's Australian Loaded Fries



McDonald's Manhattan Salad



McDonald's Italian Mozza Salad



McDonald's McFlurry Pristigio



“As part of our new headquarters, we wanted to provide our customers with an exciting way to experience our global menu right here in Chicago,” McDonald’s president and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a release. “We are delighted to showcase a taste of McDonald’s from all over the world making this location a one-of-a-kind experience that Chicagoans will enjoy with friends and family.”

Customers can enjoy the Golden Arches’ cool new Chicago restaurant starting April 25. Maybe now you’ll finally believe that McDonald’s sells these things around the world.